Sat Jan 23, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 23, 2021

PMSA rescues six stranded fishermen

Karachi

January 23, 2021

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday rescued six stranded fishermen. The PMSA spokesperson said the rescue operation was conducted after a boat with six fishermen on board got stuck in open sea eight nautical miles from Omara due to some technical fault. A PMSA patrolling ship was tasked with rescuing the stranded fishermen.

