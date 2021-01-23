PMSA rescues six stranded fishermen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday rescued six stranded fishermen. The PMSA spokesperson said the rescue operation was conducted after a boat with six fishermen on board got stuck in open sea eight nautical miles from Omara due to some technical fault. A PMSA patrolling ship was tasked with rescuing the stranded fishermen.