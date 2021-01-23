Woman shoots dead sleeping husband

A woman allegedly shot and killed her husband at their house in the Mobina Town area on Friday.

The incident took place at a house located in Qauid-e-Azam Colony within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station. Reacting to the information, rescue volunteers and police reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Wali, son of Bismillah. According to SHO Shahid Taj, the deceased had married thrice and all three of his wives used to live in the same house. The officer explained that Taj was shot by his first wife Shaheen Bibi over a domestic dispute. He was shot once in his head and died on the spot.

The deceased man had 13 children from his three wives and was a builder by profession. He was reportedly asleep when his wife shot him in his head. Police claimed to have recovered a 30bore pistol from the crime scene and also arrested the suspect. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, the body of a newborn baby was found near a graveyard in the Bashir Chowk area in New Karachi. Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation took the body for burial.