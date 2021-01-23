QWP rejects hike in power tariff

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday rejected the power tariff hike and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the woes of the people.

Addressing a public gathering in Abazai Union Council here, he said the PTI government, in order to hide its failures, held the previous governments responsible for its incompetence.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, including Khayal Gul, Azmat Khan, Ikramullah, Nek Amal and scores of others announced joining the QWP. They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots. Sikandar Sherpao said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would talk about accountability, but he was unable to face the foreign funding case of his party and was using lame excuses to escape justice.

He said the decision to import about .08 million tonne sugar would cause losses to the sugarcane growers at a time when the crushing season had started. “This decision will benefit the mills owners, but cause losses to the sugarcane growers,” he maintained.

The Qaumi Watan Party leader said the government twice increased the POL prices in the current month, which was a grave injustice to the people. He said jacking up the prices of the petroleum products always led to inflation.

“When the past governments would revise POL prices or power tariff, Asad Umar would call it regressive taxation,” he said, ridiculing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers for their double standards.

Holding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for compounding the miseries of the people, Sikandar Sherpao said that incompetence coupled with inexperience had caused immense damage to the country’s economy. He said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power, adding the PTI rulers were least bothered to mitigate the sufferings of the have-nots.