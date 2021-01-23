People arrest alleged robbers in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The people caught two alleged robbers red-handedly after they barged into a house in Gulffamabad area here on Friday.

The locals said that the people in various parts of Mansehra had formed watchman committees after an increase in the incidents of robberies and thefts in the district in recent weeks.They said the members of the watchman committees in the Gulfamabad area were vigilant and when two robbers barged into a house, they caught them red-handedly and handed them over to police. According to locals, they also fastened robbers with strings before handing them over to the police when they attempted to flee from the scene.

The eyewitnesses said that one of the robbers managed to flee when locals and watchmen rushed to the spot and cordoned off the house where the alleged robbers had entered.