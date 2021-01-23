13,000 litres fake oil confiscated

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the supervision of its Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana, caught a truck carrying 13,000 litres oil extracted from filth at Babu Sabu Interchange on Friday.

Director General PFA said that truck was caught by PFA team after placing pickets for eight hours. The vehicle was coming from Gujranwala with load of hazardous oil. He said that hazardous extracted oil was to be sold after the addition of used and substandard oil in it. The culprits in food business deserve serious punishment and adulteration in food business will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said.