Police yet to recover vehicle, valuables

LAHORE:Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) Sadar have yet to recover a vehicle and valuables of a citizen, which were looted by a proclaimed offender and his accomplices in the Nawab Town police limits one and a half month ago.

The racket is reportedly involved in looting citizens and depriving them of their vehicles and valuables. The FIR of the recent incident was registered on the intervention of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan after 23 days of the incident while Investigation Wing has badly failed to recover the vehicle and valuables even after the lapse of 27 days of the registration of FIR despite knowing whereabouts of proclaimed offenders. Farhan Ali, a driver by profession and a resident of Thokar Niaz Beg, took the car of his boss to get back his money from one Arsalan to whom he had lent it. As he reached near UCP in the Nawab Town Police limits on December 2, 2020, Arsalan took him to the Dera of Nadir Khan, a proclaimed offender involved an attempt to murder case and many other cases. The complainant told police that Nadir Khan and his accomplices detained him there and took Rs 15000 in cash, cell phone and impounded in WagonR car. On December 04, 2020, police raided the place to recover another car when the culprits fled the scene and victim Farhan also took benefit of the situation and got free from their custody. In the meanwhile, Farhan’s boss also approached police.

SHO Nawab Town kept on making false promises that he would recover his car and delayed registration of FIR. The victim approached DIG Operations on December 25, 2020 after 23 days of the incident who ordered SHO to register FIR.

Following which an FIR # 2514/20 was registered at Nawab Town police station but no action was taken against SHO for delaying registration of case. Then the investigation of the case was given to AVLS Sadar where another trial of the complainant started and he began roaming around the offices of DSP AVLS Sadar and Incharge AVLS Abbas Bhatti but no recovery was made.

The complainant alleged that Abbas Bhatti also misbehaved with him and alleged that he was pursuing a false case. Despite the registration of FIR, the accused persons kept on making threatening calls to complainant and demanded Rs3 lakh if he wanted his vehicle back.

The complainant claimed the police were in constant contact with accused persons and refrained from arresting them. The victim knocked the doors of SSP Investigation and DIG Investigations but to no avail. The IO of the case told The News that the vehicle has been traced in Gujranwala and they would soon bring it to Lahore to hand over to the complainant after completing legal formalities.

The complainant of the case has appealed to CCPO Lahore and IG Punjab to help him recovering his precious vehicle, cash and cell phone and save other citizens from such hardened criminals. Efforts were also made to contact DSP AVLS Sadar Malik Ijaz but he did not respond to calls and messages.