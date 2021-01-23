22 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE:Around 22 corona virus patients died while 555 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Punjab, on Friday, the death toll so far 4,523 while confirmed cases reached 152,158 in the province.