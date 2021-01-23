close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2021

22 more die from COVID-19 in Punjab

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2021

LAHORE:Around 22 corona virus patients died while 555 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Punjab, on Friday, the death toll so far 4,523 while confirmed cases reached 152,158 in the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore