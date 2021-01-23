CM Usman Buzdar seeks German investment in Punjab

LAHORE:Ambassador of Germany Mr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday and discussed different matters, including the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Germany and Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar stated that solid steps would be taken to further promote relations as Germany is the best partner of Pakistan. The Punjab government will take advantage of German expertise to develop the automobile industry, IT, health and social sector on modern lines.

Punjab will take a lead for promotion of cooperation in different sectors as different facilities are provided to the investors under one roof, he added. The chief minister asked the German investors to take benefit of tremendous investment opportunities as special incentives were being provided for foreign investment. All the necessary facilities are provided under one roof in special economic zones being established in different districts, he added.

The chief minister said the construction sector had a lot of potential and five cement factories had been issued NOCs while 12 more NOCs would be issued soon.

The CM emphasised that development of less developed areas had been focused and a special package had been given for backward areas of South Punjab. The establishment of the South Punjab secretariat is an important initiative as the development process has been brought to the people’s doorsteps. Usman Buzdar pointed out that the government was fully focused on the development of the agriculture sector and the latest technology would be utilised for enhancing cotton production. The government is working on developing new cotton seed and agricultural credit card scheme is in the offing for farmers. Every citizen will be given health coverage and this programme will be completed in the current year, he added. The PTI government has given priority to improving good governance, service delivery and development of backward areas and the development journey is continuous despite impediments, he added. German Ambassador said he was happy to visit Punjab and appreciated the CM’s vision for the development of backward areas. German investment companies are interested in investing in Punjab and cooperation will be further expanded, he added. Chairman P&D, CEO PBIT and others were also present.

PDM: The opposition is engaged in a futile exercise of staging agitations as the government is not facing any threat from PDM which is already facing internal chaos.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement on Friday. The chief minister regretted that these elements were trying to fulfill the enemy’s agenda by creating a state of anarchy in the country. Those who try to weaken the national interest cannot be the leaders, he declared. He condemned the opposition's drive to divide the nation and maintained that it was unconscious about its duties towards the public as well as the country. These elements are putting the national interest at stake for the sake of gaining some political mileage, he regretted. There is no room for negative politics and the perpetrators of negativity should realise the facts because the nation needs unity and brotherhood, concluded the chief minister.