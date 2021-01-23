Govt to utilise all resources to introduce smart agro technology

Rawalpindi:Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said that the Federal and Punjab governments are committed to utilising all resources to introduce industry and smart technology related to agriculture and other sectors.

He stated this at a ceremony of laying the foundation stone of National Centre for Industrial Biotechnology (NCAB) and solarisation project at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

On the occasion, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Chairman Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Syed Hussain Abidi, University faculty members, students, deans, and directors were also present.

The Federal Minister said that the federal government and the provincial government of Punjab is committed to the development of agriculture and allied industries. He further said that the present government is striving for the promotion of science and technology and therefore the government is committed to utilizing all the resources to introduce industry and smart technology in agriculture and other sectors. “Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is essential for the development of the country that the agro-based industry is established on a scientific basis. The establishment of the National Centre for Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) at PMAS-AAUR will enable research on the manufacture of medicines and other products from plants and microscopic organisms. It will be possible to meet them and even earn significant foreign exchange from their exports,” he added.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that working on biotechnology, precision agriculture and the establishment of the National Centre for Industrial Biotechnology will be helpful to introduce smart technology in agriculture, especially in the field of agricultural engineering.