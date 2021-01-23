UAE Embassy vaccinates staff against COVID-19

Islamabad:United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy Pakistan organised a vaccination programme to vaccinate the employees and all cadres of the Embassy and its representative offices against the COVID-19, says a press release.

The vaccination programme continued for two days from 19th to 20th January 2021 after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan authorised Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador, said on the occasion that this programme is based on Embassy’s commitment toward social responsibility and to effectively contribute in efforts aimed at safety of the society and preserving the health of its communities.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 2 million people in the United Arab Emirates have already received the Sinopharm vaccine, which is available for free to all citizens and residents along with Pfizer-BioNTech and other vaccines, as UAE is on its way to vaccinate half of its population against the fast spreading corona virus in the first quarter of this year.