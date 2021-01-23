Bilawal suggests mounting no-confidence bid against PM

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on opposition parties to attempt a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting it would be more effective than the anti-government rallies the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been carrying out.

“Even 10 rallies will not yield the kind of results as a strategy meeting over a cup of tea which is sure to cause the government to break a sweat,” he said, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Larkana Industrial Estate on Friday.

The 11-party PDM has been mounting a number of anti-government public rallies across the country, threatened resigning from the assemblies and also frequently mentions marching on the capital, most of which the government has termed “flop shows”.

The PPP chairman said he would speak to the opposition parties to “strike” in the assembly. “The democratic way to send this incompetent, illegal, unqualified Prime Minister [packing] is through a no-confidence motion,” said the PPP chairman.