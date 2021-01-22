close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

Muzammil wins to stay alive in trials

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza’s emphatic victory against Mohammad Shoaib Thursday kept alive his chances of making it to the Davis Cup team for the World Group I tie against Japan here at the PTF Complex.

Muzammil won 6-4, 6-1. Ahmed Chaudhry got the better of Mudassir Murtaza 7-5, 6-3 in day’s other match.

Heera Ashiq got a walkover against Barkatullah as he was injured and failed to show up for the trials. Barkatullah, who replaced Mohammad Abid, has been ruled out of the trials.

