Azam Swati chairs meetings at Lahore railway headquarters

LAHORE: Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati chaired a meeting at Lahore Railway Headquarters here on Thursday. Talking to all divisional superintendents of railways via a video link, Azam Khan Swati said, “We have taken up railways. An inch of land will not be sold or given to anyone. We will develop this land for the development and rehabilitation of railways.”