Eight injured as two buses collide

Eight people were injured after two buses collided with each other on the link road adjacent to Super Highway near Kathore on Thursday. Ambulances from welfare organisations soon reached the scene and transported the injured to different hospitals.

Police said the passengers suffered minor injuries and they were discharged from hospitals after medical treatment. The buses collided when the drivers could not see ahead and lost control of the vehicles due to fog.

Two injured

Two people were injured in separate incidents in the city on Thursday. According to police, 40-year-old Fauzia, wife of Latif, was injured in a firing incident in Orangi Town. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The incident apparently took place over a personal dispute with her father.

Separately, 30-year-old Jamil, son of Huzoor Bukhsh, was stabbed and injured in Korangi. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said the man was injured during a clash with an unidentified man. A case has been registered while an

investigation is under way.