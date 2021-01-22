14,544 tenants registered under TRS

LAHORE:Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS) and ‘Hotel Eye’ software.

During the current month, Lahore police enrolled 14,544 tenants under TRS. Cantt Division enrolled 2,743, City Division 1,455, Civil Lines Division 692, Iqbal Town Division 1,172, Model Town Division 4,634 and Sadar Division registered 3,848 tenants under TRS.

Lahore Police also enrolled 2,197 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through this system. Lahore Police traced six offenders with old police record through tenant registration.

Cantt Division enrolled 755, City Division 775, Civil Lines Division 18, Iqbal Town Division 32, Model Town Division 312 and Sadar Division Police 305 private employees through ROPE. Around 70,446 persons have also been checked through ‘Hotel Eye’.