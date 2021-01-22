Drug addicts deserve attention: seminar

LAHORE:Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab in collaboration with NGO Bargad organised a seminar on the topic of ‘Adverse impacts of Drugs Among Youth’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Thursday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umer Farooq, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

The speakers highlighted different negative effects caused by drug addiction including physical effects of drugs, anxiety, social effects, economic effects – a burden on society and effects on family etc during the seminar.

Educationist Ms Maleeha Khawaja, Sabiha Shaheen and other speakers highlighted the role religious teachings, family support, character building and awareness about the deadly menace for the eradication of drug addiction among the youth. Ms Haleema Ali narrated the tragic story of her son Qasim’s death through drug addiction on this occasion. Addressing the seminar, Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports Malik Umer Farooq said this kind of seminars should be held regularly across the country.

“It is quite unfortunate that the menace of drug abuse has been accepted in our society like corruption. Nobody cares if someone uses drugs. The drug addicts deserved attention from parents, relatives, govt and private sector rather all segments of society,” he said. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani appreciated the holding of seminar. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said this kind of seminars have great significance to get rid of life-ruining drug addiction among the youth of the country.