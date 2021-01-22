Governor Sarwar greets Biden, Kamala

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has congratulated newly sworn in US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Punjab Governor in a tweet on Thursday expressed hope that the newly sworn in US President Joe Biden would play his role in resolving the Kashmir issue, adding that peace in the region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue. Chaudhry Sarwar said that he was hopeful that Pak-US relations would enter new era of mutual respect and would be stronger than before.

The governor said that the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and people of Pakistan in war against terrorism were unprecedented. The international community, including US should acknowledge it, he added. He said that US should play its role in stopping Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people and find the solution of Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions.