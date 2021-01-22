Dr Yasmin Rashid asks hospital MS to improve performance

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid issued warning to MS Govt Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate Dr Gulzar to improve performance and management.

Team of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department continues its surprise visits to hospitals on the directions of the minister. Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Asif Tufail visited the hospital on the directions of the health minister. The attendance list of doctors was found incomplete and issues of cleanliness of the hospital were also found. The minister said if negligence was found next time, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the MS. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The trauma centre reserved for Covid-19 patients has been made fully functional at Govt Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate. The performance of all MSs is being assessed in all hospitals of Punjab. In case of administrative negligence, provision of medicines, or poor cleanliness, action shall be initiated against the responsible MS. The attendance of doctors and their behaviour with patients are issues of paramount importance.