PAL condoles death of Hidayat Prem

Islamabad:Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk has condoled on the sad demise of renowned Sindhi language writer, researcher, critic and educationist Dr. Hidayat Prem.

PAL chairman, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Hidayat , a renowned writer, researcher, linguist and former Chairman, Department of Sindhi, Sindhi University, Jamshoro. He said that Dr. Hidayat was a renowned researcher of Sindhi language and literature.