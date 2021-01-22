close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
A
APP
January 22, 2021

Nepalese K-2 winter expedition team calls on president

Islamabad

A
APP
January 22, 2021

Islamabad:A 10-member Nepalese K-2 Winter Expedition team called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday, says a press release.While welcoming the Nepalese mountaineers, the President said that their remarkable achievement would project Pakistan’s soft image as well as boost tourism in the country.

The President congratulated the team on surmounting K-2 in harsh winter. He appreciated the courage and strength of Sherpas which had done a marvellous job by conquering the second highest peak of the world. The President said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations and such activities would further increase goodwill between the two countries. Nepalese Ambassador to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari, and leader of the expedition team, Nirmal Purja, expressed their deep gratitude to Pakistan for the support provided by the Government of Pakistan. They also praised the natural beauty and wide range of mountaineering opportunities in Pakistan.

