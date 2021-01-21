Air Chief’s 3-day Qatar visit ends

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during his three-day visit to Qatar called on Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, Gen (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem and Commander Qatar Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti. During the meetings, various matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion. The air chief also met Major General (Pilot) Salim Hamed Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force at Al-Udaid Air Base. On his arrival at the base, the air chief was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, where a smartly turned out contingent of QEAF presented him a guard of honour. Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force acknowledged the support of PAF towards training of QEAF personnel. He also praised successful progress of JF-17 programme. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan commended the remarkable operational preparedness of Qatar Emiri Air Force and assured of PAF’s full support, especially in the domain of training. Both the commanders agreed to further reinforce bilateral cooperation.