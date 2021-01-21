PTI asks Maryam to apologise to nation

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI called on the PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz to apologise to the nation for lying regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to media Wednesday outside the Election Commission Secretariat, MNA Farrukh Habib, who is also parliamentary secretary, said he would ask Maryam to apologise to the nation for the lie she told the nation. Coming hard on the PML-N leader for what he called her slanderous charge against the premier, he claimed that her lie had already been established when she had declared that she did not own property in Pakistan what to talk of having in London. “Then in Calibri font, a counterfeit trust deed was caught and so many other such lies were caught, like linking with India and Israel. She should muster up courage to apologise to the nation over all this,” he maintained. On the PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said he also thundered a lot a day earlier and now they also had been dispatched notice by the Election Commission of Pakistan. “Now, he would have to provide ‘donation’ receipts, chits. Now, it will come to fore how he managed to buy properties from the party accounts in Dera Ismail Khan in the name of his front men,” PTI legislator contended. He said the Maulana would have to now declare his accounts. He pointed out that there was less income and more expenditure in the JUI-F accounts details. He said even his auditors had raised objections on the accounts.