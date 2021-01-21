close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
January 21, 2021

Malik, Japanese envoy discuss mutual issues, regional situation

January 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman and former federal interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori met on Wednesday in Japan Embassy on lunch. Ambassador Matsuda had invited him at lunch in embassy wherein matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further cement bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed. Rehman Malik thanked Japanese ambassador and his government for the continued support to Pakistan at the most difficult times particularly in fight against COVID-19 and 2005 massive earthquake in Azad Kashmir and adjacent areas.

