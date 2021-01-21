Ralph Lauren had designed President Joe Biden’s dress

LAHORE: While President Joe Biden was seen wearing a custom blue suit on his oath-taking made by iconic 81-year-old American dress designer, Ralph Lauren, the incoming First Lady, Jill Biden, was donning an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress prepared for her by the famous “Markarian” brand’s illustrious young costume creator, Alexandra O’Neill, American magazine “Vanity Fair” has reported. According to the monthly fashion and culture-related journal, Ralph Lauren - worth around $6 billion - had designed and stitched President Biden’s suit, tie and overcoat in the same fabric as his mask. Meanwhile, the First Lady’s matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by “Markarian”.