Major reshuffle notified in Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Commissioner Office issued notifications, regarding massive reshuffling and huge transfer posting in top slot of police department of the Islamabad Capital Territory on Wednesday.

According to the notifications, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqaruddin Syed (PSP Officer of Grade-20) has been appointed as DIG Security Division, while, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar (Grade-20 PSP officer) signed up as DIG (Operations), replacing Waqaruddin Syed.

The outgoing officer served in the ICT Police with integrity, conviction, dignity and professional approach. The newly appointed DIG (Operations) enjoyed remarkable reputation during his police service and earned good name during his career.