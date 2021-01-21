Supreme Court again hears Daniel Pearl murder case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was told on Wednesday that there was no evidence submitted by the prosecution that shows any link of the accused persons in the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

While, counsel for parents of Daniel Pearl, filed an application comprising some news clippings that allegedly link Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the case, to militants groups. The counsel also submitted a letter, allegedly written by Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh from jail to Sindh High Court to decide his case at the earliest. The court sought reply from counsel for Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh on Daniel Pearl counsel statement and adjourned hearing till today (Thursday)