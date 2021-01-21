5th anniversary of Bacha Khan University attack marked

CHARSADDA: The fifth death anniversary of those martyred in the terrorist attack on the Bacha Khan University was marked on Wednesday.

Fourteen students and four employees, including an assistant professor, were martyred in the tragedy that struck the high seat of learning here on January 20, 2016.

Bacha Khan University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed visited the Martyrs Memorial. He laid a floral wreath there and offered fateha for the fallen people.

Students, teachers and employees of the university recited the Holy Quran on the lawn of the university.

Later people gathered at the main hall of the university and paid tributes paid to all the martyrs. Among them were employees, students and families of martyrs.

The vice-chancellor and the heads of the departments spoke on the occasion and remembered the martyrs who had lost lives in the carnage.