Medical student ‘poisoned’ to death in Sehwan

SUKKUR: A student of a medical college was allegedly poisoned to death by some accused in Bhan Saeedabad, Sehwan. Ameen Arain alleged his daughter, a medical student, Sana, was poisoned to death by accused Sadam Memon, saying the accused killed his daughter after selling her jewelry while she also provided him an amount of Rs2.3 million for establishing a medical lab. He said his daughter had provided resources to the accused and when his daughter demanded him to return her money, he poisoned her. The Bhan Saeedabad Police have arrested accused, Sadam Memon and Dr Ashok Kumar, and have got their remand from a jurisdiction court of Sehwan for seven days.