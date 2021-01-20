Shopkeepers fined for selling substandard food items

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority officials here on Tuesday fined bakeries, hotels and food shops for poor hygienic conditions and sale of substandard food.

Assistant Director Mohammad Ibrahim Khan told the media that he along with Food Safety Officer Madiha conducted a major operation on Shamsi Road.

He added that 32 kilograms of unhealthy milk was discarded on the spot and the shop was sealed. He added that heavy fines were imposed on grocery stores for selling expired items. He added that about 15 kg of unhealthy meat from various hotels was discarded during the raids.

The official said that the authority officials also took action against bakeries and chicken sellers. Ibrahim Khan said that warnings were also issued to shopkeepers for poor conditions