close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 20, 2021

F1 pre-season testing to go ahead in Bahrain in March

Sports

AFP
January 20, 2021

PARIS: Formula One pre-season testing will take place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from March 12-14, F1’s promoter and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed in a schedule released on Tuesday.

Testing was originally slated for Barcelona in early March but was moved following the postponement of what should have been the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to November.

The record, 23-race 2021 season will now begin in Bahrain on March 28, a week later than the originally scheduled start in Melbourne.

Latest News

More From Sports