F1 pre-season testing to go ahead in Bahrain in March

PARIS: Formula One pre-season testing will take place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from March 12-14, F1’s promoter and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed in a schedule released on Tuesday.

Testing was originally slated for Barcelona in early March but was moved following the postponement of what should have been the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to November.

The record, 23-race 2021 season will now begin in Bahrain on March 28, a week later than the originally scheduled start in Melbourne.