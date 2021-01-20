Pakistan players assemble in Karachi ahead of first Test

KARACHI: Pakistan’s players are expected to begin the final leg of training for the forthcoming two-Test series against visiting South Africa from Thursday (tomorrow) after going through the Covid-19 testing protocols.

With the first Test set to get underway here at the National Stadium from January 26, Pakistan’s players have assembled in Karachi and underwent another round of Covid-19 testing.

A total of 10 players of the 20-member team, along with coaching and support staff of the squad and family members arrived via chartered flight from Lahore to Karachi. Ten others joined them at the team hotel directly.

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were on the chartered flight while Abdullah Shafique, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Tabish Khan were already in Karachi.

After arriving at the team hotel in Karachi, all the players underwent another round of Covid-19 testing at the team hotel, following of which, everyone went into individual isolation. The players will remain in isolation until return with negative results.

Players will be able to kick-off their training at the National Stadium from Thursday once they clear the tests.