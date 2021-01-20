Two held for kidnapping businessman for ransom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police claimed to have arrested two men allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom a businessman on Tuesday. The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Korangi. Police said the suspects had kidnapped a businessman, Bilal, along with his vehicle and demanded Rs5 million in ransom from his family. They released Bilal after taking Rs400,000 from his family.
Man commits suicide
A man committed suicide at his house in Ahsanabad after his wife left over a family dispute. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 28-year-old Mustafa, son of Ghafoor.