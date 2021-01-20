close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 20, 2021

Two held for kidnapping businessman for ransom

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
January 20, 2021

Police claimed to have arrested two men allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom a businessman on Tuesday. The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Korangi. Police said the suspects had kidnapped a businessman, Bilal, along with his vehicle and demanded Rs5 million in ransom from his family. They released Bilal after taking Rs400,000 from his family.

Man commits suicide

A man committed suicide at his house in Ahsanabad after his wife left over a family dispute. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 28-year-old Mustafa, son of Ghafoor.

