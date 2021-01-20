â€˜Korangi DMC cuts down monthly fuel expenses by Rs12 millionâ€™

Sindh law and environment adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said one of the district municipal corporations in Karachi has been able to cut down its monthly fuel expenses by Rs12 million by improving its efficiency and public deliverance under the provincial government-appointed administrator as being in-charge officer.

Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the provincial government, said this on Tuesday while addressing a ceremony to distribute post-retirement dues among 150 former employees of the DMC Korangi. The retirees had been waiting for their dues for the past six years.

He said the monthly expense of the DMC Korangi had been Rs20 million in the past, but it had been brought down to merely Rs8 million by keeping an eye on elements involved in pilferage in the past. He said the DMC Korangi had been able to pay the post-retirement dues of its former employees without any additional funds or authority.

The adviser was of the view that this latest episode showed that powers and laws were not an issue if someone desired to improve the working of the municipal agencies.

He said the administrator appointed by the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party had used only the resources available with the DMC Korangi to pay the post-retirement dues. In addition to the cutting down its wasteful expense, the DMC Korangi had been able to secure the green belts in the area from illegal occupation, and now the green belts were being cleaned and made greener through tree plantation.

Wahab said the past leadership of the municipal agencies of Karachi had not delivered as they were more interested in contracts. He added that the election manifesto of the PPP stood for public service, and the party would serve people in every district of the province.

He claimed that a rival political party posed hindrances whenever the government launched any initiative to rid the municipal agencies of surplus staffers. He said more development projects were about to be completed in Karachi.

According the adviser, he said the government had been undertaking repair and reconstruction of nine roads in the SITE area of Karachi, besides constructing a flyover on the Korangi Causeway.