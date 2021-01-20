IG for intensifying crackdown on land grabbers

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani has directed the officers to intensify crackdowns on land grabbers and those who are on their back irrespective of their status.

He issued the direction while presiding over a high level meeting held at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. During the meeting, the summaries sent to other departments by various police sections and branches were reviewed in detail. The IG said that the officers and influential persons, who openly or secretly backed the land grabbers and occupied government, commercial and residential lands, do not deserve any leniency.

He said that improving the professionalism of investigation based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police. He said that all RPOs and DPOs should investigate the cases of child and woman abuse under their supervision. The IG Punjab said that intelligence based operations should be continued to break the drug supply chain and big fish must be put behind the bars.

He further said that during intelligence based operations, especially in the areas around educational institutions and student hostels, strict surveillance should be carried out and the young generation must be saved from other fashionable drugs including ice by eradicating those nasty elements who supplied such dangerous drugs.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that Allah has chosen us for the protection of humanity. The police force comprising 29,000 officers and jawans of Lahore police is like my children and to boost its morale is my mission to make this metropolis crime-free, he stated this while addressing general meeting of all units of Lahore police.

Commander Lahore police said that police personnel are the fighters of Allah and to respect sanctity of police uniform is essential for each and every citizen. We are all equally participating in the struggle against culprits for the protection of society, he said adding that the purpose to hold this general meeting was to exchange each other views to free this city of criminals and also exchange valuable suggestions from both sides.

Meanwhile, CCPO paid a surprise visit to the South Cantt Police Station. He reprimanded SHO Imran Khan for poor hygiene and ordered to issue show-cause notice to former SHO Wasim Ahmed for incomplete register number 25.