Italian envoy visits Alhamra

LAHORE:The Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferraris visited Lahore Arts Council on Tuesday at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. He was received by Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai.

Cultural activities were discussed during the meeting and commitment to work together under mutual understanding was welcomed by both sides. During the visit, he took keen interest in Alhamra Art Gallery, Academy of Performing Arts, studio, research centre and other departments. Praising the beauty of Alhamra, Italian Ambassador said that the cultural beauty of Pakistan is commendable. Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi said that Pakistan is a land of love, the world appreciates our values. Executive Director Saman Rai briefed him in detail about the literary and cultural activities of Lahore Arts Council and said that Alhamra's platform has the honour of hosting cultural colours from all over the world. Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Saman Rai presented souvenirs to the Ambassador.

Workshop: Lahore College for Women University on Tuesday hosted the first training workshop on use of Safe City App with the collaboration of Punjab Higher Education Commission and Safe City Authority. The students of the college were imparted training on the use of Safe City App so that maximum number of women can avail this facility.