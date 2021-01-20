PDM has worsened people’s problems, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the opposition was undermining national interest for safeguarding some personal stakes.

Those engaged in negative politics should realise facts as PDM had compounded the difficulties of the people, he added.Member National Assembly Amir Talal Gopang and MPA Syed Muhammad Sibtain Raza called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and apprised him of the problems of their constituencies. The chief minister assured them of solving their problems early and reiterated that the journey of composite development and prosperity would be spread to backward localities. The government has followed a policy of composite development and required resources were provided to backward cities, the chief minister said.

Earlier, funds were provided to some specific cities, he stated and regretted that opposition deceived the people by raising hollow slogans and false claims. Those engaged in negative politics should realise facts as PDM had compounded the difficulties of the people, he added. Usman Buzdar maintained that the opposition was undermining national interest for safeguarding some personal stakes. On the other side, public service was the main agenda of the PTI and the government would work hard to provide various facilities to the citizens, he said. The chief minister reiterated that the people of South Punjab had been given their rights for the first time as the government was fulfilling its promises made with the people. The South Punjab secretariat had been made functional and the people’s problems were being resolved locally, he said and regretted that the past governments befooled the residents of South Punjab through hollow slogans and maintained that South Punjab districts would have been developed if resources were not spent on areas of choice.

The past rulers used South Punjab province for promoting their politics while the people continued to languish in the quagmire of poverty, he added. It was satisfying that an era of composite development had started under the leadership of PM Imran Khan as South Punjab funds had been ring-fenced and the credit went to the PTI government that it had materialised the need of South Punjab secretariat, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the PDM had been badly exposed to the people. In a statement, he said the untimely agitation drive of the opposition was an exercise in futility.The agitators striving to obstruct the development process had been badly exposed, he said and added that these elements would continue to bewail while Pakistan would move forward under the strong leadership of PM Imran Khan.