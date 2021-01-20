Libyan leaders approve interim executive mechanism: UN

TRIPOLI: Libyan envoys at UN-backed talks to end nearly a decade of war voted on Tuesday to pass the mechanism to choose an interim executive to govern until polls in December, the UN said. The UN called it a "significant step forward".

Libya has been torn apart by civil war since the Nato-backed uprising that ousted long-time dictator Moamer Qadhafi in 2011, with an array of militias filling the vacuum and civilian bodies struggling to impose their authority.