Geo News show Khabarnaak being relaunched with new host, style

KARACHI: Pakistan's number one news channel "Geo News" will be presented number one show "Khabarnaak" in a new style and format with a new host from January 21 which the people are now eagerly waiting for. This time, well-known journalist, columnist and senior analyst Irshad Bhatti will host the show. On the other hand, "Ali Mir" will also play the key role in "Khabarnaak". The spectacular promotion of "Khabarnaak" has started and a few highlights of this show have started captivating the viewers as soon as they come on the scene. After listening to Irshad Bhatti's unique style and eloquence, a large number of people are eagerly waiting to see their favorite show on the television screen once again. As always,there will be enjoyable reviews and comments on the latest news of the day during the program. There will also be music and a lot of fun. Irshad Bhatti's grasp on political issues, his information, unique style and rhetoric will surely add another dimension to the show.

On the other hand, the life of the show "Ali Mir" who has so far taken the parody of every political leader and has received accolades from all over the world will also show more new appearances during this show. Remember that "Khabarnaak" has provided excellent and corrective information in a light-hearted and humorous manner on many important topics, including politics and society, making its viewers all over the world laugh, whether it is a child, an adult, a woman or a man. Featuring humor, a burst of laughter, the agility of sentences, the color of humor and political awareness, this super hit show is watched with great interest not only in the country but also abroad. For a new style, new host, unique themes and a storm of laughter, this time the unique show "Khabarnaak" will captivate everyone. The program will be aired on Geo News every Thursday to Sunday hosted by Irshad Bhatti and Ali Mir at 11 pm.