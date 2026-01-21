Jennifer Lawrence revisits viral Kourtney Kardashian comment: 'Insane'
Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her unfiltered interview style
Jennifer Lawrence is addressing her viral Kourtney Kardashian comment while reflecting on her past interviews.
During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast on Tuesday, January 20, the 35-year-old actress admitted that she had said some "insane" things on camera and might need to rethink pulling back her media engagements.
The podcast host, Amy Poehler, praised Lawrence for being "honest in real time and connected" during sit-downs and asked how she keeps being "famous" and "so real" as "those two things are not always the case."
"I think that when I do press, I should do half [of] what normal people do," Lawrence confessed.
"Because I see my quotes and they're insane. Like, 'Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying.' It's just too... you know? It carries," she said, pointing at her November 2025 remark about the Kardashian star.
During the promotion of her new film with costar Robert Pattinson, Lawrence said in a video segment of Vanity Fair interview that the TV personality was "more annoying than ever."
"She drives me nuts," Lawrence said at the time, discussing Kourtney's reality show. "Because everything has to be an announcement. It's like, 'I'm not gonna wear outfits anymore.' Like, just wear whatever you want."
