Dolly Parton gets major surprise on 80th birthday

Bono, U2 give surprise to Dolly Parton on 80th anniversary

Dolly Parton has turned 80. Celebrating her milestone, she probably did not expect the surprise she had gotten.



It was planned by Bono and the U2 members.

The surprise unfolded with a bagpiper playing "Happy Birthday" while a cake was brought — to the surprise of the Jolene hitmaker, which surely left her with an unforgettable memory.

“I did it!” she exclaims as she cuts the cake. “Thank you, guys. I appreciate all of you,” joking to the bagpipe player, “are you calling me an old bag?”

Overwhelmed by the surprise, the musician says, “Now that’s what you call a surprise! This old bag sure feels the love! Thank you, Bono and [U2] for making my birthday extra special.”

In addition, Dolly also delivered a surprise to fans on her birthday: a reimagined version of her track Light of a Clear Blue Morning.

True to her generosity, the Powerful Women singer announced that she would donate the proceeds from the re-recorded version to support pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Well hey there, Grand Ole Opry family!” the 80-year-old says in a video message, adding, “I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol’ birthday with some of my songs."

"Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. And I wish I could be there in person, but I’ll be sending you all my love for sure. So, you have the best night ever," she concludes.