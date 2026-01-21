Jennifer Garner reflects on special bond with Mark Ruffalo

The fan favorite couple, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, recently had a rare reuinon at Golden Globes more than two decades after their hit film 13 Going on 30.

Garner recently told People in an exclusive chat the one topic she and Rufallo bond over, parenting.

Talking about their mini reuion at the 2026 Golden Globes, the 53-year-old actress shared she enjoyed catching up with her costar.

“We had a good catch up, it was fun," she told the outlet. “Mark and I, we've just known each other through so much of our careers.

However, Garner revealed the longtime pals favorite topic to yap is their teenage kids.

"But you know what we end up talking about the most every time we're together? Our kids, parenthood, the ups and downs of having teenagers..." Garner shared.

"I mean, I remember when his eldest, Keen, was a baby when we made 13 Going on 30! So all of that. That's what we talk about," she added.

In the 2004 rom-com movie, Garner played the character of 13-year-old Jenna Rink who magically turned 30-year-old woman who works in NYC at a fashion magazine.

Back in 2022 during the 13 Going on 30's 20th anniversary celebration Rufallo told the outlet that it is “the one I get people talking about when they come up to me.”