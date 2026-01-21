Prince William’s ‘failed’ mother Diana sparks another row with Prince Harry: ‘It’s crossing a line’

Prince Harry and Prince William have vastly different views on how best to honor their mother’s legacy, as her 30th death anniversary approaches in August of 2027.

For those unversed, while Prince William’s have yet to be set in stone, Prince Harry is said to release a documentary on their mother, for that same year, but the heir to the throne seems incredibly ‘sickened’ by his young brother’s plans.

News of this has been shared by a well placed source that just spoke to Globe Magazine.

According to their findings, while Prince Harry is following the Hollywood route, he seems to be, simultaneously deepening the chasm that lies between him and his brother, who will be the King of England in the future.

Prince Harry’s intentions however, are far more inspirational however, according to the source.

Because “Harry is determined to honor his mother and share her story with the next generation, and he doesn’t see any reason why he needs to involve his brother.”

The two brothers disagree on this, to the point that Prince William allegedly thinks his younger brother is “exploiting their mother’s tragedy.”

“To him, it’s crossing a line that can’t be uncrossed,” they also said while attempting to bring the point home.

But where his younger brother is concerned, “Harry’s got his deal at Netflix, so when he’s ready to pitch, he’ll go straight there — even though that’s bound to set William off even more.”

Whats important to note though, is that its not even Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix that is rumored to be sending him “over the edge”, instead it’s the fact that Prince Harry has a creative contribution.

“Harry consults Meghan on everything. Of course, she will be a big part of this project once it gets going” but “William doesn’t want her anywhere near his mother’s story, but that doesn’t matter one bit to Harry.”

“They are both so emotional when it comes to anything that involves their mother. Her death will be a lifelong wound for both of them.”

In the spare’s eyes, “He genuinely believes Diana’s story has been mismanaged for years, and that it’s his responsibility to make sure it’s finally shared properly.”

Before concluding the insider also went as far as to say, “in his eyes, the monarchy failed her, so they ought to be the last ones in charge of honoring her.”