Prince William, Kate Middleton engage in fierce curling match in Scotland

Prince William and Kate Middleton engaged in a competitive match during their ongoing trip to Scotland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are now visitng Sitrling, attended a masterclass in curling from Team GB Olympians and in support of the players ahead of 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The rounds came minutes after Skips Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds gave the couple a run down on the game.

Kate then said: “You can go first.” “Are you sure?” William replied. “It won’t make a difference.” The future King then began, saying “here we go, let’s see what happens”

“No pressure guys,” said William before started confidently, with the princess saying: "You're doing very well” as it finished on the outer blue ring. “Good sweeping,”

Princess Kate and Prince William were met with an unexpected moment of tension as they arrived at a community pub in Fallin during their visit to Scotland on 20 January.

As the couple stepped outside The Gothenburg, a protester’s voice cut through the greetings, shouting twice, “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales offered no reaction, calmly continuing their walkabout and greeting locals gathered outside the venue.

Video clips circulating online show the couple pressing on unfazed, with Kate smiling and saying, “Very nice to meet you,” as they shook hands.

The interruption came amid a packed day of engagements across Stirling and Falkirk, centred on local heritage and grassroots initiatives.

The Gothenburg known locally as The Goth is no ordinary pub.