King Charles stuck with supporting Prince Harry 'great cause'

King Charles is set to face tough times as he continues to support Prince Harry.

Hi Majesty, who last met the Duke of Sussex back in September 2025, is now tipped to support Harry’s brainchild, the Invictus Games.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "Invictus has become pivotal. It is Harry's great cause and his greatest achievement and any father would want to support his son as the games come to the [United Kingdom]. But it's not straightforward for The King—sadly for him, his family matters never are."

She added: "It could become a classic case of a father having to choose between his warring sons," Bond told the outlet. "We can only imagine how William might feel if Charles publicly threw his support behind the [Invictus Games] and Harry."

"I think these issues are best worked out in private, so any reunion between The King and Harry and his family should take place quietly and behind closed doors," Bond told the publication. "It remains the most sensitive of situations and The King will have to take everyone's feelings into account."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.