Motorway gang rape case: Accused remand extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Monday extended seven-day judicial remand of motorway gang rape accused Abid Malhi and Shafat alias Bagga, as police again failed to complete challan of the case. The court has adjourned the hearing by 25 January directing police to submit challan of the case on next hearing. It is pertinent to mention that police have failed to submit complete challan of such an important case despite more than three months have been passed.