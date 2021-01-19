close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 19, 2021

Cop killed in police-drug baronsâ€™ encounter

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 19, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Drug barons gunned down a police official at Sandal, falling in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station, when police party intercepted gangsters for checking, police said Monday.

During the shootout between personnel of Muhafiz Squad and the drug dealers, Constable Naveed Asghar was martyred, while the police killed a gang member identified as Musharraf. Naveed Asghar Shaheed (C/8241) was hailing from Nath Chattar, Daultala. The victim sustained a bullet in his head, causing death on the spot. His dead body was shifted to hospital for post mortem.

Different teams have been deputed to search the criminals, involved in killing of cop. The police claimed that the police have got headway to the gangsters, who would be hunted down within 48 hours.

Latest News

More From Pakistan