Five awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students. According to details, Shakila Noor Sindhu has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Decentralisation and Legitimacy Through Devolution Plan 2000”, Shaista Jabeen in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled “Herd Behavior of Investors in Pakistan Stock Exchange”, Saima Bibi in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Exploring Teacher Educators” Concepts and Practices to Develop Critical Thinking Among Prospective Teachers”, Khizar Hayat in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Trade Matters-Arguments of Four Schools of Thought & Present Era” and Muhammad Awais Shaukat in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “A Comparative Study of Islamic Value System and Moral Relativism in the Wake of Rising Polarization in Pakistan”.