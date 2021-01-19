PDM can’t hoodwink people: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition’s negative politics would be countered through public service as the people wanted development and the alliance of the corrupt cannot hoodwink the people.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and briefed him about the steps taken for dealing with the corona virus. The chief minister directed that the SOPs should be effectively implemented and the citizens should remain careful to protect themselves and others from the pandemic. The chief minister said that the public cooperation fully materialised the government efforts. The government is fulfilling its duties but the citizens should also remain very careful, he added. He reiterated that the public health was important and the citizens should also fulfill their responsibilities. The opposition has totally forgotten the national interest as PDM is intriguing to interrupt the journey of development, he maintained. The chief minister emphasised that the opposition’s negative politics would be countered through public service as the people wanted development and the alliance of the corrupt cannot hoodwink the people.

New LG system: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review steps for solving public problems at the grassroots. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary and others. The chief minister directed that effective steps be taken to resolve the people’s problems at their doorsteps adding that the new local governments system would usher in a new era of development at the basic level. The LG system would benefit the people as a strong local government system would help to resolve the public problems, he held.

Similarly, the Punjab Local Government Act would ensure genuine public representation, he added. The chief minister said the government wanted to introduce an exemplary system for empowering local bodies. He disclosed that a separate development package would be introduced for every district adding that best sanitation services, as well as the provision of clean drinking water, were top priorities of the government.

The government was giving particular attention to the repair and maintenance of roads and streets because the timely solution of problems was the gist of the public-friendly development process, he said. A democratic system that could solve public problems at their doorsteps was imperative and the PTI government fully believed in the devolution of power and authority at the grassroots, he added.