Tue Jan 19, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 19, 2021

Policeman martyred, two drug peddlers arrested in DHA raid

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
January 19, 2021

A policeman was martyred and two suspected drug peddlers were arrested during a raid in Karachiâ€™s upmarket DHA neighbourhood on Monday, according to officials of the Clifton police station.

Police said that they were carrying out a raid in the Tauheed Commercial Area after being tipped off about the presence of some suspects involved in supplying drugs, including crystal meth, in the locality.

Officials said that the police cordoned off the area to arrest the suspects, but the drug peddlers attempted to escape in a car and also hit a policeman in the process. Police said that the cop suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but he breathed his last while he was being treated.

Officials said that the police arrested the prime suspect and his accomplice as well as impounded their car and seized the drugs on their person. Police identified the deceased cop as 35-year-old Mir Hassan, who had been posted at the Darakhshan DSP office. They also identified the key suspect as Shah Asad and his accomplice as Shahnawaz.

Officials said that the key suspect had been arrested by the Clifton police on January 11 but was released on bail on January 15, while his accomplice also had a criminal record as he had been arrested by the Defence police in the past.

