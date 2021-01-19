Aisam training in Melbourne hotel room

LAHORE: Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq is training in his hotel room in Melbourne like many other players who are there to take part in the Australian Open.

The Australian Open will start on February 8, for which Aisam-ul-Haq reached Australia three days ago. According to the rules, after arriving in Australia, the players have to spend 14 days in complete isolation. Some positive tests have been reported on the planes that carried a number of players.